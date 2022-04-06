Tonto Dikeh releases her phone number to trolls (Screenshot)

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has made her phone number available online for people who wish to attack her.

This comes after she had a falling out with her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, who she claimed cheated on her with multiple women while she was with him.

She tweeted a photo of Kpokpogri twerking a few days earlier, which prompted Nigerians to mock her cruelly for being a troublemaker.

In response, she released her phone number on her Instagram story for anyone who wanted to contact and trash her.

“If you ever wanna call and insult me please use this number. My name is Precious on this line”, Tonto Dikeh said while sharing the number.

