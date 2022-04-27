TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news…

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone –…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke…

Traveling to London is not an achievement – Young lady mocks Portable, he reacts

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Portable, a prominent Nigerian singer, has been insulted yet again by a Nigerian lady who frequently trolls him, for celebrating his first trip to London.

Portable traveled to the United Kingdom with billionaire businessman E-Money on Tuesday, according to earlier report TheinfoNG made, and he was clearly delighted when he posted the revelation on social media.

The Zazuu star had shared photos after arriving London and wrote;

READ ALSO

‘My baby, my valentine’ – Mercy Johnson hails Destiny Etiko…

“Oh you guys thought I was done?” – Davido reacts amid…

”@iam_emoney1 Na Baba God bless you more Godfather You no go fall 🙏  🙏 to those people way dey show me love from day one ZAzuu GOD Sent …”

However, hours later, Ruth with Twitter handle @rutie_xx mocked him by saying that he should stop being excited because it is not an achievement to travel to London.

She tweeted;

”Traveling to London isn’t an achievement, make portable rest.”

Portable quoted her tweet and insulted her while making reference to what made her popular on social media, which is that she’s a foodie.

He wrote;

”Omo eru, eating 10 wraps of fufu won’t take you to London sha.”

Meanwhile, days ago, Ruth had said that she would never lower her standards to date Portable.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news of having a…

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone – Chrisland girl’s…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

Lady who bought bank shares in 2007 for N22,300 sells it 15 years later for…

“Oh you guys thought I was done?” – Davido reacts amid speculations of new…

Why I was banned from entering the US – Bovi reveals

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Traveling to London is not an achievement – Young lady mocks Portable, he reacts

Doctor shares experience with a pregnant woman who broke down in tears after…

How Yul Edochie allegedly paid bride price of side chick on Sunday (Details)

Nigerian lady shares her experience after lodging in a hotel in PH (Video)

Mercy Eke breaks down in tears as she buries her father in Imo State (Video)

Bobrisky releases his ‘bride price’ list for intending suitors

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More