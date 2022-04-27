Traveling to London is not an achievement – Young lady mocks Portable, he reacts

Portable, a prominent Nigerian singer, has been insulted yet again by a Nigerian lady who frequently trolls him, for celebrating his first trip to London.

Portable traveled to the United Kingdom with billionaire businessman E-Money on Tuesday, according to earlier report TheinfoNG made, and he was clearly delighted when he posted the revelation on social media.

The Zazuu star had shared photos after arriving London and wrote;

”@iam_emoney1 Na Baba God bless you more Godfather You no go fall 🙏 🙏 to those people way dey show me love from day one ZAzuu GOD Sent …”

However, hours later, Ruth with Twitter handle @rutie_xx mocked him by saying that he should stop being excited because it is not an achievement to travel to London.

She tweeted;

”Traveling to London isn’t an achievement, make portable rest.”

Portable quoted her tweet and insulted her while making reference to what made her popular on social media, which is that she’s a foodie.

He wrote;

”Omo eru, eating 10 wraps of fufu won’t take you to London sha.”

Meanwhile, days ago, Ruth had said that she would never lower her standards to date Portable.