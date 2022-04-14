Tuface should undergo surgery that will make him unable to impregnate women – Shade Ladipo

Controversial media personality, Shade Ladipo has advised Annie Idibia to persuade her husband, Tuface to undergo vasectomy surgery.

According to Shade, it is hightime Tuface Idibia embarked on vasectomy so he would become enable to have any children in his life time.

Shade maintained that Tuface Idibia already has enough children and it would be pointless for him to have more kids.

Sharing her thoughts via her official Instagram page, she advised Tuface Idibia’s wife, Annie Idibia to persuade her husband to undergo the surgical procedure.

In her words:

“I love you Annie so now would be a great time to ask 2face to get a vasectomy. I mean there are enough kids in the mix. #JustAThought”

