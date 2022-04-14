TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence,…

Osinachi’s twin sister, Grace reveals what made her late sister…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she…

Tuface should undergo surgery that will make him unable to impregnate women – Shade Ladipo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial media personality, Shade Ladipo has advised Annie Idibia to persuade her husband, Tuface to undergo vasectomy surgery.

According to Shade, it is hightime Tuface Idibia embarked on vasectomy so he would become enable to have any children in his life time.

READ ALSO

She took away my job – Annie Idibia’s brother gives detailed…

“Bitter, damaged and lost” – Sonia Ogiri…

Shade maintained that Tuface Idibia already has enough children and it would be pointless for him to have more kids.

Sharing her thoughts via her official Instagram page, she advised Tuface Idibia’s wife, Annie Idibia to persuade her husband to undergo the surgical procedure.

In her words:

“I love you Annie so now would be a great time to ask 2face to get a vasectomy. I mean there are enough kids in the mix. #JustAThought”

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence, reveals what…

Osinachi’s twin sister, Grace reveals what made her late sister accept her…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she wears same…

Insider spills details of JJC’s son after he tackled step-mom, Funke Akindele…

Julius Agwu finally reacts after his wife reportedly abandoned him in sick bed…

“Nothing will happen to you, you will not die” – Video of…

Mercy Aigbe reportedly kicked out of husband’s house barely three months…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean,…

Tuface should undergo surgery that will make him unable to impregnate women –…

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks silence on…

How my tailor sewed cloth for me and wore it to ‘pepper’ his…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her producer surfaces…

I love you in a freaky way, lets run away together – Kate Henshaw tells Mr…

Actress Rosy Meurer excited as Turkish police stops her to take photo with her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More