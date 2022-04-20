Twitter user calls out Rita Dominic’s husband over alleged unpaid N700k debt

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Rita Dominic’s newlywed husband, Fidelis Anosike, has been attacked by a Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @Vulcan, who claims he is a debtor.

Mr. Anosike, according to Vulcan, owes his sister money since last year and has refused to pay her till now.

His tweet reads:

“Can Rita Dominic’s husband pay my sister the ₦700k that he has been owing her since last year? What manner of wickedness is this?”

Sadly, the allegation is coming less than 24 hours after Fidelis tied the knot wth actress Rita in Imo State.

See reactions below

@Afumuzor: “Don’t do this now, Don’t do this. It’s highly inappropriate to mention Rita. Have some sense of decency.”

@Bkacdd: “Vulcan or whatever, this is absolutely wrong!!.”

@Osinachi: “You are even the wicked person here. Some people no just like happiness naturally. kaii!! You want to trend abii? No be like this bruhhhh. Make your trend legit and make e dey valid. No dey go through corners.”

