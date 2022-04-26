Twitter user narrates experience with a guy at the gym

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as Oluwatosin has shared his experience at the gym whom he thought was possessed.

According to Tosin, he met this particular guy at the gym but sometimes, he acts very friendly, and other times, he becomes mean.

Tosin said he thought the guy was possessed, schizophrenic or suffering from a kind of illness.

However, after much encounters, he found out that the guy was an identical twin, and they both visit the gym at different times.

Tosin tweeted,

“There’s this guy at the gym that I frankly thought was possessed, schizophrenic or something. Some days he’d be super friendly. Other days he’d be cold like he never knew me. Found out today he’s an identical twin”

