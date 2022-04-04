“Two million people to start receiving N20bn monthly from June” — FG

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

In June 2022, the Federal Government proposes to pay N5,000 to ten million people under the basic cash transfer and another N5,000 under the conditional cash transfer under the National Cash Transfer Programme, a total of N20 billion naira.

Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, stated that the number of people who will benefit from this scheme will increase in June.

“By June 2022 we would be paying two million people N5,000 basic cash transfer and an additional N5,000 on conditional cash transfers, which is conditioned on good health-seeking/behaviour, school retention, and good water and hygiene conditions in their environment/homes.

To date, of this one million targeted by the government, we have been able to pay the sum of N5000 to 850,000 beneficiaries digitally through the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System, where each account is carefully validated,” the Minister said.

