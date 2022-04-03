Ubi Franklin breaks silence following claims of being ‘nanny’ to Davido’s son

Ubi Franklin, a well-known talent manager, responds to the widespread accusation that she was a nanny to Davido’s son.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, the music manager discussed the three major fights that have made news in recent weeks.

Speaking on his public tantrum with I Go Save, Franklin told Sunday Scoop, “The person I have a problem with is Bovi. I Go Save was trying to defend his friend. He is only a victim of circumstance.

“I called out Bovi because he mentioned my name (in his joke). Comedians should not make jokes about things they also do secretly just because they have not been caught. Comedians are at liberty to crack any joke they want but some people are very sensitive to certain things. “Comedians should be creative to make funny jokes instead of looking for an opportunity to throw jibes at people they have a personal vendetta with.”

About his relationship with Timaya, Franklin stated,

“I never had an issue with Timaya until we went to a friend’s house and had some discussions. I was talking to somebody else when he hit me at the back of my head, and I retaliated. I don’t know what came over him. He later apologised and said he was ‘high’. We went our separate ways and he still called me the next day to apologise. “However, I don’t have any problem with I Go Save or Timaya. It is Bovi I have a problem with.”

Clarifying the viral claim about being the nanny for Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi, he said,