Entertainment
By Shalom

A UK-based Nigerian man has cried out after his long-time crush advised him to relocate to Nigeria to be with her.

The man identified as @McCartney shared a screenshot of his conversation with the young lady on twitter and asked if he should drop everything and relocate for the sake of love.

In the chat, the lady told him to move to Nigeria if he really loves and wants to be with her.

When asked what he would do for a living if he relocates back to Nigeria, his crush advised him to open a vet clinic in Lagos cause it would fetch him money.

He wrote, “What do you guys think? Should i drop everything and follow love?? Honest responses please”

See below,

