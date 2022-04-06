Uk-based Nigerian student dies after consuming ‘Cannab!s Sweet’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lifestyle
By Ezie Innocent

Damilola Olakanmi, a 23-year-old Nigerian law student in the United Kingdom, died after taking cannabis sweets she and a friend purchased online.

Damilola Olakanmi

Olakanmi, who lives in Ilford, east London, with her mother, was said to have purchased the ‘gummies’ using a messaging app and had them delivered to her home, where she became ill last Tuesday.

According to the Mirror UK, Olakanmi and her 21-year-old friend both became ill after eating the’sweets.’

According to the story, while her friend lived, she died.

Olakanmi is claimed to be her mother’s only child.

