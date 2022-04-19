UNILAG reacts after Rema threatened to change to a private university over ASUU strike

The University of Lagos has reacted after popular singer, Divine Ikubor AKA Rema, threatened to forfeit his admission and move to a private university.

Rema had complained via his official page that ASUU strike was stopping him from resuming school.

The singer lamented that since he gained admission, he hadn’t entered a class and begged for an end to the prolonged strike.

Bowen University had jumped on the opportunity to entice the singer with an offer to come to their university since they’re not, and won’t delay him with strike.

Reacting to this, Rema informed unilag that a private university was ‘toasting’ him.

He wrote:

“Unilag private university don dey Toast me o, I’m blushing omg stop it.”

To which UniLag said:

“Hmm… Rema dear, UNILAG has chosen you o, Hmm… so don’t let anybody come dey change your mind o… Rema no dey vex for us o.”

Rema then replied:

“Awww Unilag end the strike or I will go ooo, we want to go back to school pls the youths are not happy!”

UniLag replied with: “Baby calm down.”