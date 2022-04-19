TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him…

UNILAG reacts after Rema threatened to change to a private university over ASUU strike

Entertainment
By Shalom

The University of Lagos has reacted after popular singer, Divine Ikubor AKA Rema, threatened to forfeit his admission and move to a private university.

Rema had complained via his official page that ASUU strike was stopping him from resuming school.

READ ALSO

Since I gained admission into UNILAG I haven’t resumed…

ASUU declares one-month warning strike

The singer lamented that since he gained admission, he hadn’t entered a class and begged for an end to the prolonged strike.

Bowen University had jumped on the opportunity to entice the singer with an offer to come to their university since they’re not, and won’t delay him with strike.

Reacting to this, Rema informed unilag that a private university was ‘toasting’ him.

He wrote:
“Unilag private university don dey Toast me o, I’m blushing omg stop it.”

To which UniLag said:

“Hmm… Rema dear, UNILAG has chosen you o, Hmm… so don’t let anybody come dey change your mind o… Rema no dey vex for us o.”

Rema then replied:

“Awww Unilag end the strike or I will go ooo, we want to go back to school pls the youths are not happy!”

UniLag replied with: “Baby calm down.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” –…

“This is not her first or fifth time” – Tonto Dikeh speaks on…

Man caught pants down with housemaid as wife gives birth to baby after 27 hours…

Man gives shocking reason for building house for his parents without wife’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

UNILAG reacts after Rema threatened to change to a private university over ASUU…

Actress Rita Dominic shows off dance moves during traditional wedding (Videos)

Alleged social media page of 10-year-old Chrisland pupil surfaces

Man narrates terrible ‘Truth or Dare’ game experience with strangers during…

N3BN scam: Ovaioza acquired multiple houses in USA and was on her way to…

Man stops 15-year-old boy from lodging into hotel room with teenage girls…

Chrisland: “Another explicit video of the girl and the boys is coming out soon”…

Leave a Reply