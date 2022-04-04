University student narrowly escapes death as his room’s ceiling collapses (Video)

A university student narrowly evaded death, after his room’s ceiling fell in his room.

The room’s occupant had been sleeping but had managed to escape before the ceiling dropped into his enclosure.

Students who witnessed the occurrence voiced their surprise at how fortunate the tenant was to avoid being crushed by the falling ceiling.

The event happened at Leadcity University in Ibadan, Oyo State, according to sources.

Some social media users responded angrily to the video, claiming that such an incident is irresponsible for a private university.

