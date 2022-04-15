Vendor reveals the most bizarre thing a customer asked her to do (screenhsot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

After posting one of her goods on social media, a vendor took to social media to tell one of the most unexpected and odd things she was requested to do by a customer.

According to the lady, she advertised a jumpsuit on Snapchat that she wanted to sell, and a buyer reached out to her to purchase the jumpsuit.

While they were still talking, the lady disclosed that the buyer who was ready to buy the jumpsuit had asked her to wear it for a few days and then sell it to him unwashed.

Following the client’s request, the lady became perplexed, and she inquired as to what was wrong with the customer for him to have made such a request.

See her tweet below:

