Veteran actor Pete Edochie allegedly not on good terms with son Yul over his decision of a second wife

According to reports circulating online, legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie is at odds with his son Yul over his decision to marry a second wife.

On Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, Yul Edochie shocked the internet by revealing photos of his new baby with his side chick, Judy Austin, who later became his second wife.

May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s wife, voiced her displeasure at the news by cursing her husband and Judy Austin.

However, in a post explaining how Yul Edochie got Judy Austin pregnant and her refusal to terminate the kid, popular Instagram blogger Gistlover said that Pete Edochie and his son are not on good terms.

The source added that Pete Edochie did not support the whole affair, but he got no choice because they all must sustain Yul Edochie’s political ambition.

The post read: