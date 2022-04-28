Veteran actor Pete Edochie allegedly not on good terms with son Yul over his decision of a second wife
According to reports circulating online, legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie is at odds with his son Yul over his decision to marry a second wife.
On Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, Yul Edochie shocked the internet by revealing photos of his new baby with his side chick, Judy Austin, who later became his second wife.
May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s wife, voiced her displeasure at the news by cursing her husband and Judy Austin.
However, in a post explaining how Yul Edochie got Judy Austin pregnant and her refusal to terminate the kid, popular Instagram blogger Gistlover said that Pete Edochie and his son are not on good terms.
The source added that Pete Edochie did not support the whole affair, but he got no choice because they all must sustain Yul Edochie’s political ambition.
The post read:
Pete edochie is not in good terms with his son as he was not in support of the whole affairs but he got no choice because they all must sustain that political ambition to portray to Nigerians what yul is not, so Sunday now them fo pay bride price and it was as low key as ever and no phone was allowed.
All along the wife didn’t know about the whole bride price thing, to cut long story short thr low key wedding she reach Vawulence Headquarters and we decided to congratulate Yul on his oriburuku ooo, naso I forget again, his wife saw his picture for Vawulence headquarters Na so she begin torch light every corner.
She come find out say them don go pay bride price for Aunty side hen , so yesterday I was sitting jeje on my own ooo, Na him one GLB Nation come remind me say we get pending Vawulence for yul head ooo, naso I kuku break am for comment section.
Yul seeing say him don cast small small decided to kuku break all the table himself post side wife and side pikin, naso original house wife vex oooo wey the matter turn yam pepper scatter scatter Na this matter we still Dey try settle since morning ooo them don drag yul like I pass my neighbor generator oooo, igi ewedu don fall on yul las las oo
