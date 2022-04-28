TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news…

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got…

Veteran actor Pete Edochie allegedly not on good terms with son Yul over his decision of a second wife

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

According to reports circulating online, legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie is at odds with his son Yul over his decision to marry a second wife.

On Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, Yul Edochie shocked the internet by revealing photos of his new baby with his side chick, Judy Austin, who later became his second wife.

May Edochie, Yul Edochie’s wife, voiced her displeasure at the news by cursing her husband and Judy Austin.

READ ALSO

Pete Edochie speaks out on son’s second marriage

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about…

However, in a post explaining how Yul Edochie got Judy Austin pregnant and her refusal to terminate the kid, popular Instagram blogger Gistlover said that Pete Edochie and his son are not on good terms.

The source added that Pete Edochie did not support the whole affair, but he got no choice because they all must sustain Yul Edochie’s political ambition.

The post read:

Pete edochie is not in good terms with his son as he was not in support of the whole affairs but he got no choice because they all must sustain that political ambition to portray to Nigerians what yul is not, so Sunday now them fo pay bride price and it was as low key as ever and no phone was allowed.

All along the wife didn’t know about the whole bride price thing, to cut long story short thr low key wedding she reach Vawulence Headquarters and we decided to congratulate Yul on his oriburuku ooo, naso I forget again, his wife saw his picture for Vawulence headquarters Na so she begin torch light every corner.

She come find out say them don go pay bride price for Aunty side hen , so yesterday I was sitting jeje on my own ooo, Na him one GLB Nation come remind me say we get pending Vawulence for yul head ooo, naso I kuku break am for comment section.

Yul seeing say him don cast small small decided to kuku break all the table himself post side wife and side pikin, naso original house wife vex oooo wey the matter turn yam pepper scatter scatter Na this matter we still Dey try settle since morning ooo them don drag yul like I pass my neighbor generator oooo, igi ewedu don fall on yul las las oo

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news of having a…

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

How Yul Edochie allegedly paid bride price of side chick on Sunday (Details)

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone – Chrisland girl’s…

Veteran actor Pete Edochie allegedly not on good terms with son Yul over his…

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Photo of another married Nollywood side chic Yul Edochie was knacking surfaces

“You are adding more fuel” – Nigerians drag Yul Edochie over…

Pete Edochie speaks out on son’s second marriage

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out…

Many Nigerian parents are pushing their daughters into runs – Kanayo O. Kanayo

‘Polygamy is far better than adultery’ – Reno Omokri has this to say about Yul…

How I used Opeyemi Falegan to ‘pepper’ my ex – Nkechi Blessing reveals as she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More