Video: Loyal dog refuses to abandon owner who ran mad, visits and plays with her daily

A Nigerian guy recounted a touching story of a woman who became mentally ill and her dog refused to leave her.

He stated that the dog typically visits the woman on the same street every night to keep her company and play with her.

The man proceeded to Twitter to share photos and a video of the mentally ill woman and her dog.

He wrote;

”There’s this mentally unstable woman opposite the area where I stay, I noticed that every night a dog use to come play with her & the way they both interact is always a beauty to watch. I was told she owned the dog before she had her mental issues and it comes visiting her every Night when it’s been released to go and play, funny enough the dog walks from close to a kilometer to come play with her then go back home. She was abandon by families & friends but her Dog never did😭🥰❤️. I saw her this evening and got this video, please if anyone know how we can help her or an organization that helps people like her please kindly dm, she responds to greetings and talks reasonable sometimes according to people in that street.”

See his post:

