VP Yemi Osinbajo finally declares to run for president

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria announced on Monday that he will run for president in 2023.

On Sunday, Osinbajo called the APC governors to a break of fast, which he used to test the governors’ feelings on his presidential ambition.

Osinbajo has been under constant pressure from his supporters to run for president for weeks.

The meeting with the governors is considered as reaching a pinnacle in Osinbajo’s series of engagements with key stakeholders about contesting for the presidency.

Osinabjo declared his presidential ambitions in a video posted to his social media handles Monday morning, shunning the fanfare that characterised the declarations by some aspirants.

” I formally declare my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.”

