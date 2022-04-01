WATCH: Davido performs at FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar

The official FIFA World Cup song was performed by singer Davido at the FIFA World Cup Draw, which was held so that the teams may learn their groups before the tournament begins.

When the Official FIFA World Cup song was released, Davido expressed his gratitude for being included in it, and now he gets the opportunity to play it alongside the other members of the song, and it’s incredible to see an African there.

We all know Davido is good on stage, so we knew he’ll do a fantastic job with this performance, showcasing Nigeria and Africa as a whole, and we’re incredibly proud of him and his entire crew.

Seeing an African perform on that stage was incredible.

Watch the video below;