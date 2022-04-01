TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays…

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s…

WATCH: Davido performs at FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The official FIFA World Cup song was performed by singer Davido at the FIFA World Cup Draw, which was held so that the teams may learn their groups before the tournament begins.

Davido

When the Official FIFA World Cup song was released, Davido expressed his gratitude for being included in it, and now he gets the opportunity to play it alongside the other members of the song, and it’s incredible to see an African there.

READ ALSO

Davido celebrates as he’s featured on FIFA World Cup 2022…

Davido and babymama, Chioma unfollow each other on Instagram

We all know Davido is good on stage, so we knew he’ll do a fantastic job with this performance, showcasing Nigeria and Africa as a whole, and we’re incredibly proud of him and his entire crew.

Seeing an African perform on that stage was incredible.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front of their kids…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously…

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s ex-husband reveals…

17-year-old disabled girl shares heartbreaking experience

“She introduced me to drugs and turned me into her slave” – Annie Idibia’s…

Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover with 6 kids, 5 baby mamas exposed

Man narrates how EFCC officers double-crossed his car and ordered him down for…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Three-year-old girl sternly warns her mother over alleged theft (Video

Lady narrowly escapes being kidnapped in Benin

Lightning kills four young men in Ondo community

WATCH: Davido performs at FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar

Man cries out for justice as iPhone 13 Pro Max sent to him from US goes missing…

Ultimate love star, Kachi finds love again, proposes to mystery lover

“Soji and I are still happily married” — Joke Silva’s daughter-in-law makes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More