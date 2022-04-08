“When I think or hear of a cheating man, I see STDs flying upandan” – Reality star, Tega Dominic says

Tega Dominic, a reality TV star and businesswoman, has shared what she thinks about when she hears about a man cheating on his partner.

When she hears or thinks about a cheating man, the mother of one, according to a post shared on her Instagramstory, she imagines sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) spreading like wildfire from one person to another.

The Big Brother Naija star, who was chastised for having a “affair” with her co-reality star, Boma, on the reality show, went on to say that everyone will face the consequences of their acts when they are old.

She wrote,