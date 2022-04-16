”When people say his wife is controlling him, just know than is living in peace with wife” – Married dancer, Jane Mena

Jane Mena, a popular Nigerian dancer and Instagram influencer, has used her social media platform to rile up fans and start a conversation.

She wrote a cryptic statement on her Instagram page, implying that individuals who believe a man is being dominated by his wife are usually misinformed

When people wonder that a husband is being controlled by his wife, Jane Mena points out that it just shows the couple is happy, and the man has peace of mind.

She captioned a snapshot of herself lying on her husband’s chest:

”Once you hear people saying “His wife is the one controlling him” just know that the Man is living in peace with the wife😋 How are you today and where are you?”

See her post: