TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks…

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her…

“Who is gonna be my sugar daddy” – Toke Makinwa asks as she complains about travel expenses

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Toke Makinwa, a media figure, has commenced her search for a sugar daddy, pondering who might like to be her sugar daddy as she evaluates the expenditures she will be paying alone this year.

Toke Makinwa has been taking care of herself and supporting her extravagant lifestyle, but she now has a lot of expenses to pay, and she believes that only a sugar daddy can help her pay them all, so she has turned to social media to find one.

Toke Makinwa
READ ALSO

“I can’t wait to celebrate my first Mother’s Day and teach…

My past trauma made it difficult for someone to love me…

She wrote on Facebooks that the amount of traveling she has to do this year is too much for her, so she’s looking for a sugar daddy. She also prayed to God to help her because looking at her bills, it’s not going to be easy for her.

“The amount of traveling I have to do this year!!! Sighhh. Who’s gon be my sugar daddy bayyii. Jesus the boo to the boo less, help your girl” she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks silence on…

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after allowing her…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her producer surfaces…

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean,…

Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skills reacts after his babymama leaked…

Mercy Aigbe reportedly kicked out of husband’s house barely three months…

I love you in a freaky way, lets run away together – Kate Henshaw tells Mr…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Vendor reveals the most bizarre thing a customer asked her to do (screenhsot)

“Who is gonna be my sugar daddy” – Toke Makinwa asks as she complains…

Pray for me – Nigerian lady cries out from hospital bed after being brutalised…

How my friend made me pose as prophetess to convince her ex-boyfriend they’re…

How I suffered depression because of my relationship with Kiddwaya – Erica…

Nigerians drag Burna Boy for throwing shades after Davido acquired land worth…

29-year-old suspect speaks after allegedly killing his one-month-old baby

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More