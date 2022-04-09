TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me –…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband,…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding…

Why I cannot show off my lover – Actress Iyabo Ojo spills

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo has finally disclosed why she does not feel comfortable showing off her man in public.

Iyabo Ojo in her recent interview, stated that although she currently has a man in her life, she would not post anything about him on social media until they get married.

READ ALSO

I abandoned my wife when she was sick, used her money to go…

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot,…

Ojo, who is one of the cast on the reality TV show, ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’, said,

“I have someone in my life. We have been together for a while. He does not like social media. He is a very private person. I don’t think I want to celebrate anybody until I am getting married again. A fine girl like me must have a man.

“People think I am difficult, wicked, hard, strict and rude. Everything negative is what people think I am. (However) I don’t take nonsense but I am a sweet person.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me – 16-year-old…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband, Opeyemi with ‘juju’…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding crashed marriage to…

Opeyemi was crying and begging me everyday – Nkechi Blessing leaks chat with…

How Nkechi Blessing allegedly slept with fellow actress, lured young girls into…

Man shares experience with corps member who asked him for N15k

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme claims she went nude in live session with Lil…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Life without my mom has been hell’, Bobrisky cries out

Young man fulfills promise; gives old man half of the money he got from selling…

Why I cannot show off my lover – Actress Iyabo Ojo spills

I abandoned my wife when she was sick, used her money to go on vacation with her…

Neo reacts after his ex, Vee called him a play boy

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died of domestic violence, not cancer – Friends…

“You suppose dey write your third JAMB” – Fans drag BBNaija’s Angel over her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More