Why I cannot show off my lover – Actress Iyabo Ojo spills

Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo has finally disclosed why she does not feel comfortable showing off her man in public.

Iyabo Ojo in her recent interview, stated that although she currently has a man in her life, she would not post anything about him on social media until they get married.

Ojo, who is one of the cast on the reality TV show, ‘Real Housewives of Lagos’, said,

“I have someone in my life. We have been together for a while. He does not like social media. He is a very private person. I don’t think I want to celebrate anybody until I am getting married again. A fine girl like me must have a man.

“People think I am difficult, wicked, hard, strict and rude. Everything negative is what people think I am. (However) I don’t take nonsense but I am a sweet person.”