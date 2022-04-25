Why I chose to study in UNILAG – Rema spills

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, has finally revealed why he chose to study at the University of Lagos.

The singer disclosed this to ace media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, in Rubbin’ Minds show, televised on Channels TV.

According to Rema, he chose to study at UNILAG because, despite his music career, he is mostly based in Lagos.

When asked why he made the decision, Rema said, “Because I live here mostly; in Lagos.”

This is coming shortly after the singer cried out to Federal government to resolve the issue with Asuu, so the strike can be called off and students can go back to school.

Shortly after his tweet went viral, Unilag responded, asking the singer to calm down.

