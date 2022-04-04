Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji opens up

Veteran Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has disclosed the reason she did not attend any university.

According to the ace actress, she didn’t go to the university because she didn’t have the “back-up” at the time, but she’s determined to further her education some day.

In an interview with Vanguard, Genevieve said,

“I’m from Aboh-Mbaise in Imo State. I went to Kemistar Nursery and Primary School, Surulere; Methodist Girls High School, followed by one in Ikeja. I kept on moving. But ended up at Girls Secondary School, Akwakuma in Owerri, Imo State.

Life is not the same for everybody. Some people are so lucky, they come out of secondary school and they go straight to university because they have the back-up of people and it’s so easy. It looks simple…mine was different.

But I’m determined. Definitely, I’m gonna go back to school. I wanted to make money, I love my money, I cherish my own money. So, I will go back when I’ve made enough. But even while I’m there, I won’t stop working.”