Why I hide the faces of my twin babies – Funke Akindele finally spills

Veteran actress and producer, Funke Akindele Bello has finally opened up about the reason she hides the faces of her twin children.

Although everyone is aware that Funke is a mother of twins, nobody has actually seen the faces of the twins as the actress made it a point never to showcase her children’s faces on social media.

During her new interview with TVC, Funke explained why she keeps her children’s faces offline.

“I keep my family private? Ah ah, you see my house na. Don’t you see my home? Don’t you know my husband? Don’t you see the back of my children? How is that one private? Ah ah. It’s not private oh, you see everything.

Okay, the children’s face, is that what you’re trying to say? No. When they’re old enough, they should show their face. If they want to, they should show their face. But for now, I don’t want them to show their face. I want them to have their life, enjoy it.

Their dad and I are already in the public eye. They’re children don’t forget. They are children. They’re vulnerable so you have to just keep them away, keep them safe. Let them go to school, let them enjoy their life without “Ah! That’s Jenifa’s son. That’s JJC’s son. Ah see his leg, see his face.” Leave them private!”