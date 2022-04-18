TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has shared more details to her fans about her personal life and relationship.

According to the veteran actress, she got married at the young age of 16, just after finishing her secondary school education.

She shared her story during a recent interview with ace media personality, Chude.

According to her, she had dreams of going to the university, however, the financial position of her parents did not allow so she had to get married.

She added there was a pre-marital agreement between the man and her family that he would allow her to continue her education after the marriage.

After the marriage, her husband refused to honor the agreement, and in her bid not to become an uneducated housewife, she decided to leave the marriage although her mother told her to stay in the marriage.

After leaving the marriage, she applied to the University of Lagos where she gained admission to study Mass Communication.

