Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed why he got married to another woman identified as Judy Austin.

The father of four disclosed this in a recent post which he shared via his Instagram page.

According to the father of five, he got married to Judy Austin because he wanted to own up to his responsibilities.

Recall, Yul Edochie sparked reactions after it was rumoured months ago that he impregnated a nollywood actress.

Barely two days ago, the actor revealed via his Instagram page that he has tied the knot with Judy Austin, and also shared photos of their son together.

Speaking on his reason, Yul described himself as a real man while stating that only real men own up to their responsibilities.