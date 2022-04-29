Why I want to get married very soon – Davido spills

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has disclosed why he wants to get married very soon.

According to the singer who recently joined tiktok, he has decided to get married very soon.

Speaking on the reason behind his decision, Davido stated clearly that he’s now tired of being a player.

This is coming shortly after the father of three revealed that he is currently in a relationship.

The music star made this known while reacting to a post by his record label signee and friend, Peruzzi.

Peruzzi took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 21, 2022, where he hinted about his friends being single.

“All My Niggas Single. Damn,” he wrote.

While responding to the post, Davido cleared the air about his relationship status.

“Me I’m not,” he wrote.

