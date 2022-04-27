TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone –…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke…

Lady who bought bank shares in 2007 for N22,300 sells it 15 years…

Why I was banned from entering the US – Bovi reveals

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Bovi Ugboma, a prominent Nigerian comedian, said on Tuesday that he has been barred from visiting the United States.

The comic celebrity claimed that the ban was imposed after he got into an altercation with a visa-issuing officer and was labeled.

Bovi
READ ALSO

Mercy Aigbe reveals what she will do to girls planning to…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he…

He mentioned this while responding to inquiries from followers on his Instagram feed after hosting a Question and Answer section.

When asked by a fan to come to Massachusetts to perform, the father-of-three replied:

“I’m banned in the USA.”

His reply to another fan who asked him if he intended to leave the country reads:

“I am a citizen of the world. Except for Yankee where I’m banned.”

Giving more details on the incident, he said,

“ Ill luck. Met a charity-like visa-issuing officer. Egos clashed. I was labelled. I go dey carry shoulder.”

The comedian had revealed in February 2022 that he was almost accused of stealing at a London hotel.

In his Q&A, the comedian also addressed the perceived beef between him and fellow comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY.

When asked by fans why he and AY don’t perform at each other’s show, the comedian made reference to American comedians.

“Have you ever seen Chris Rock at a Henry Hart show?” Bovi replied to the inquisitive fan.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My child has never touched anything Internet or phone – Chrisland girl’s…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

Lady who bought bank shares in 2007 for N22,300 sells it 15 years later for…

“Oh you guys thought I was done?” – Davido reacts amid speculations of new…

Kate Henshaw opens up on remarriage at 50, reveals why she kept her daughter…

Man shares story of how he met the love of his life

Davido captured on video enjoying boat ride with his alleged new girlfriend…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Pastor charges members N310k each to fly them to heaven from Ekiti…

‘My baby, my valentine’ – Mercy Johnson hails Destiny Etiko for flashing her…

Flavour reportedly gets N1.2bn for his biopic on Amazon Prime; Nigerians react

Young lady shades fellow women as she shows food she prepared for her boyfriend…

Why I was banned from entering the US – Bovi reveals

“Oh you guys thought I was done?” – Davido reacts amid speculations of new…

Nigerians panic and cry for help as yet another investment platform, “86FB”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More