Why I was banned from entering the US – Bovi reveals

Bovi Ugboma, a prominent Nigerian comedian, said on Tuesday that he has been barred from visiting the United States.

The comic celebrity claimed that the ban was imposed after he got into an altercation with a visa-issuing officer and was labeled.

He mentioned this while responding to inquiries from followers on his Instagram feed after hosting a Question and Answer section.

When asked by a fan to come to Massachusetts to perform, the father-of-three replied:

“I’m banned in the USA.”

His reply to another fan who asked him if he intended to leave the country reads:

“I am a citizen of the world. Except for Yankee where I’m banned.”

Giving more details on the incident, he said,

“ Ill luck. Met a charity-like visa-issuing officer. Egos clashed. I was labelled. I go dey carry shoulder.”

The comedian had revealed in February 2022 that he was almost accused of stealing at a London hotel.

In his Q&A, the comedian also addressed the perceived beef between him and fellow comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY.

When asked by fans why he and AY don’t perform at each other’s show, the comedian made reference to American comedians.