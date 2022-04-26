TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house…

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends…

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Why I am not ashamed of dressing like a woman – James Brown spills

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown has revealed why he stopped being ashamed of dressing and acting like a woman.

The controversial influencer revealed this during a question and answer session on Instagram when a follower asked if he’s not ashamed of portraying the feminine lifestyle.

READ ALSO

”May you very lack in Jesus name” – James Brown accidentally…

James Brown tackles ‘oyinbo’ classmates during class…

In his response, James Brown noted that he lost his shame the day he was accused by Nigerians of being a homosexual without any evidence.

According to him, he lost his shame after going to prison over the accusation levelled against him.

In his words:

“I lost my shame the day Nigeria accuse me of being a homosexual with any evidence on August 27th 2018 and I still went to prison for one month oooo Oga I don lost am tay tay.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house (Video)

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends message to…

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

Kate Henshaw opens up on remarriage at 50, reveals why she kept her daughter…

Beautiful moment Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on Nigerian Idol (Video)

Singer Davido buys multi-million car for his alleged new girlfriend

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why I am not ashamed of dressing like a woman – James Brown spills

You always loved her more than Mercy – Reactions as BBNaija’s Ike…

“Automatic billionaire” – Davido hails son, Ifeanyi

Mercy Aigbe reveals what she will do to girls planning to snatch her husband…

Woman takes husband’s CV, applies for jobs on his behalf until UK company calls…

Lady accuses her ex-husband of being gay and cancelling their marriage only 12…

Man shares his evil plan for lady who rejected him when he broke but now that he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More