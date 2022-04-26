Why I am not ashamed of dressing like a woman – James Brown spills

Controversial crossdresser, James Brown has revealed why he stopped being ashamed of dressing and acting like a woman.

The controversial influencer revealed this during a question and answer session on Instagram when a follower asked if he’s not ashamed of portraying the feminine lifestyle.

In his response, James Brown noted that he lost his shame the day he was accused by Nigerians of being a homosexual without any evidence.

According to him, he lost his shame after going to prison over the accusation levelled against him.

In his words:

“I lost my shame the day Nigeria accuse me of being a homosexual with any evidence on August 27th 2018 and I still went to prison for one month oooo Oga I don lost am tay tay.”