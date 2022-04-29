Why Yul Edochie’s wife, May should never leave him despite marrying second wife – Actress reveals

Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has revealed why May Edochie, wife of nollywood actor, Yul should not leave her husband.

Recall, Yul had sparked outrage online after announcing the birth of his son from his second wife, Judy Austin.

Reacting to the incident, Shyngle advised May not to leave her husband over his cheating scandal, while claiming that 99% of married men are che.ats.

She slammed those condemning the actor, stating that they are hypocrites and both men and women cheat.

She went ahead to advice May Edochie against leaving her husband as there are no men outside.

She wrote:

“It’s funny how everyone is attacking this man and his baby mama being judgmental about the entire situation as if he’s the first man in history to ever cheat on his wife 🤷🏽‍♀️.

“Most of the people attacking him literally are living the dirtiest lives, y’all know damn well 99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chicks it’s a normal thing, who do you think is funding the lifestyle of all these big babes , it’s peoples husbands.

Most of you ladies attacking this man have all dated or slept with a married man before, some of y’all fathers have cheated on your mom and had a lot of children outside of marriage, some of you married women are cheating on your husbands too but y’all are out her judging and attacking this man for something that has been happening for centuries.

Stop with the fakeness abeg, we all have dirty disgusting skeletons in our closets, stop judging people for their sins and mind y’all business you are not God. I pray his wife doesn’t listen to advices from online in-laws and leave her husband, he made a mistake like most married men it’s just sad that he is famous and sloppy so he got caught,

but don’t leave your husband oh abeg , as long as he is not physically assaulting you, he is providing for you and your children please stay and forgive him. The street is empty oh no man Dey so hold your own .

“By the way I’m not supporting his actions in anyway all I’m saying is that let’s stop judging him as if we are perfect and let’s stay out of married folks business 😂🤣. If you like insult me I don’t care , me ar nor get shame oh.”