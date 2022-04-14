Wife creates group chat, adds all her husband’s side chick

On Twitter, a woman known as @BriEsquire revealed how the wife of a married man with whom she had exchanged contacts added her to a group chat.
According to Bri, the woman put her husband’s side chicks to a group chat so they could talk about him.
Bri tweeted,
“Met a man named Drew like 3 days ago. We exchanged numbers. This morning I woke up in a group chat, started by his alleged wife, with 8 other women. It’s been comedy and chaos ever since. Y’all. He got five kids 😭
The woman who started the chat didn’t tell us she was his wife at first but then some of the other girls in the chat started putting two and two together and it all just went downhill from there 😭
Apparently one of Drew’s coworkers was added to the chat so she started exposing the alleged wife, saying how they are separated now and she should stop the mess.
Another girl was texting Drew on the side and shared screenshots of Drew asking to be added to the chat😂😂. I guess he wanted to defend his honor.”
