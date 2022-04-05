Wife rewarded by her husband for marrying him when he had only 10k to his name

A Nigerian man has expressed his gratitude to his wife for giving him a chance and agreeing to marry him when he was penniless.

Her husband, Ademola Adebusoye, has compensated her for the decision she made three years ago when he barely had 10,000 to his name.

He flew her to Kenya for a vacation, promising that he and their son would accompany her on the next trip.

Ademola lamented the fact that she put faith in him at a time when he had very little to offer, and he adores her for it.

Sharing photos of his wife, the man wrote;

”When I proposed to my wife 3 years ago I had less than 10k to my name. She believed in me and said yes.

Today I sent her on vacation to Kenya without our son and me, Make she go relax and have good sleep.

Next one we going together, amen!

I love you so much @Titiloperealtor”

