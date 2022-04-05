TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom…

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji…

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary…

Wife rewarded by her husband for marrying him when he had only 10k to his name

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has expressed his gratitude to his wife for giving him a chance and agreeing to marry him when he was penniless.

Her husband, Ademola Adebusoye, has compensated her for the decision she made three years ago when he barely had 10,000 to his name.

He flew her to Kenya for a vacation, promising that he and their son would accompany her on the next trip.

READ ALSO

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her…

Man in dilemma as housemaid gives ultimatum to divorce wife…

Ademola lamented the fact that she put faith in him at a time when he had very little to offer, and he adores her for it.

Sharing photos of his wife, the man wrote;

”When I proposed to my wife 3 years ago I had less than 10k to my name. She believed in me and said yes.

Today I sent her on vacation to Kenya without our son and me, Make she go relax and have good sleep.

Next one we going together, amen!

I love you so much @Titiloperealtor”

See his post:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom apartment

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji opens up

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary – Falz…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first delivery

I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand…

Reactions as Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme reveals how Bobrisky makes his…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady narrates how a girl landed in jail after helping ex boyfriend pick up a…

Wizkid finally breaks silence after losing two Grammy awards

Wife rewarded by her husband for marrying him when he had only 10k to his name

”Nigeria has happened to my family”- Lady mourns her brother killed…

GTBank reportedly locks customers inside hall for complaining about SMS charges…

“Hard man hard man, I no do again o” – Whitemoney says as he hunts for…

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix involved in accident in America

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More