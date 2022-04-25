Wife sits on husband’s moving car after catching him with side chic in traffic (Video)

A dramatic incident occurred recently in traffic when a woman allegedly spotted her husband with another woman who was thought to be his side chic.

She noticed both of them inside his car in heavy traffic and attempted to confront her unfaithful husband.

The wife then got on the bonnet of his car while he was driving because he apparently refused to open the doors and wanted to speed away.

Watch the video below;

Reacting, iamkingdinero1; 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Mumu man #Busted

pretty_gloria16; Ain’t most men tired of this flirting of a thing

wisdomcounsellin; Is it really too hard to be faithful??? Just asking Respectfully

annys_affordables; She’s just embarrassing herself sitting on the bonnet , the guy self no respect her cause normally wife na wife

olabisiomolagbeke; Let her seat down there, she will kill herself and the side chic will move in to replace her, meshew 😀