Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Will Smith, a prominent Hollywood actor, has been banned from the Oscars for ten years following the controversial Chris Rock slap.

Will Smith

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the actor’s ban in a letter to members sent out on Friday, saying the 94th Academy Awards were “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage.”

Will Smith will not be allowed entry to any Academy events for the next ten years.
The Academy penned:

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy.”

Recall that the ‘King Richard’ star had slapped stand-up comedian, Chris Rock on stage; Although he later apologized for his actions and resigned from the academy.

Read the Academy full statement below:

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.
During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.

Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.

We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.
This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.
Thank you.”

