Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap

Will Smith, a prominent Hollywood actor, has been banned from the Oscars for ten years following the controversial Chris Rock slap.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the actor’s ban in a letter to members sent out on Friday, saying the 94th Academy Awards were “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage.”

Will Smith will not be allowed entry to any Academy events for the next ten years.

The Academy penned:

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy.”

Recall that the ‘King Richard’ star had slapped stand-up comedian, Chris Rock on stage; Although he later apologized for his actions and resigned from the academy.

Read the Academy full statement below: