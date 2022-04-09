TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me –…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband,…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding…

Will Smith finally reacts after Oscars banned him for 10 years, following Chris Rock slap

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Hollywood actor, Will Smith has finally reacted to the recent ten-year ban placed on him by the Oscars.

The actor was slammed 10-year ban for slapping popular stand-up comedian, Chris Rock after he made some unseemly jokes about her.

READ ALSO

Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years over Chris…

Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock…

The actor had slapped him on stage, but later apologized for his actions and resigned from the Academy.

The Academy had banned the actor from attending any Academy event for a decade, stating that the 94th Academy Awards had been “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage”.

Reacting to the 10-year ban from the Oscars, Will Smith, in a statement through The Washington Post stated that; “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me – 16-year-old…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband, Opeyemi with ‘juju’…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding crashed marriage to…

Opeyemi was crying and begging me everyday – Nkechi Blessing leaks chat with…

How Nkechi Blessing allegedly slept with fellow actress, lured young girls into…

Man shares experience with corps member who asked him for N15k

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme claims she went nude in live session with Lil…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Life without my mom has been hell’, Bobrisky cries out

Young man fulfills promise; gives old man half of the money he got from selling…

Why I cannot show off my lover – Actress Iyabo Ojo spills

I abandoned my wife when she was sick, used her money to go on vacation with her…

Neo reacts after his ex, Vee called him a play boy

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died of domestic violence, not cancer – Friends…

“You suppose dey write your third JAMB” – Fans drag BBNaija’s Angel over her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More