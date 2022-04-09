Will Smith finally reacts after Oscars banned him for 10 years, following Chris Rock slap

Controversial Hollywood actor, Will Smith has finally reacted to the recent ten-year ban placed on him by the Oscars.

The actor was slammed 10-year ban for slapping popular stand-up comedian, Chris Rock after he made some unseemly jokes about her.

The actor had slapped him on stage, but later apologized for his actions and resigned from the Academy.

The Academy had banned the actor from attending any Academy event for a decade, stating that the 94th Academy Awards had been “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage”.

Reacting to the 10-year ban from the Oscars, Will Smith, in a statement through The Washington Post stated that; “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision”.