Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock slap

After slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Instead of facing expulsion or suspension, the actor decided to resign.
Will Smith had breached the Academy’s norms of behavior, according to the group, and he had 15 days to give a written response explaining his actions. Smith might face suspension, expulsion, or other consequences, according to the group.
Will Smith has now reacted to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
On Friday, April 1, he released a statement that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
It reads:
“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”
The statement continues:
“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.
“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”
