TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying…

Will Smith resigns from Academy membership over Chris Rock slap

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

After slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Instead of facing expulsion or suspension, the actor decided to resign.

Will Smith had breached the Academy’s norms of behavior, according to the group, and he had 15 days to give a written response explaining his actions. Smith might face suspension, expulsion, or other consequences, according to the group.

READ ALSO

“I was wrong” – Will Smith tenders public apology to Chris…

Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames…

Will Smith has now reacted to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

On Friday, April 1, he released a statement that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

It reads:

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

The statement continues:

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front of their kids…

Neighbour raises alarm over single mother’s boyfriend who plays suspiciously…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying brother and giving…

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s ex-husband reveals…

17-year-old disabled girl shares heartbreaking experience

2baba reacts as brother in-law, Wisdom continues to drag wife, Annie to filth

“Why is his face like that?” – Reactions as Nigerian dad keeps straight…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid FC and 30BG fans clash over alleged collaboration of Davido and Wizkid

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows…

“I don’t think you’re funny” – Lady who recognized Zfancy blasts him after he…

Man catches long-term girlfriend at a club with side guy, spending the N500k he…

2023: Banky W joins PDP; declares for House of Representatives

Lady getting married in two weeks seeks advice over fiancée’s obsession with a…

Evangelist Katherine reveals why she wears a hijab despite being Christian

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More