Williams Uchemba gushes over daughter as she clocks two months old, a day after wife’s birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Williams Uchemba, a popular Nollywood actor, honors the two most beautiful women in his life: his wife and daughter.

Williams Uchemba and wife

Williams Uchemba gushes over his daughter, who is two months old today, the day after his wife’s birthday.

The child actor had resorted to Instagram the day before to wish his beautiful wife a happy birthday with a heartfelt message.

“As you add a new year to your life today may you grow in wisdom , knowledge, strength and good health.
May God grant you all your heart desires and my the portals of heaven open to every request you make, you will live long and prosper in everything you do and as you a blessing to me and many the cosmos and the governing bodies of the universe will always favour you and whatever you lay your hands on. Happy birthday my Love. I love you ❤️,” he wrote.

A day after, Williams took to the image-sharing platform to gosh over his cute daughter, Kamara, while expressing surprise at how quickly she’s two months old.

“Can’t believe she is two months already,” he wrote.

 

