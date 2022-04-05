Wizkid finally breaks silence after losing two Grammy awards

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Wizkid Balogun, an award-winning superstar musician, has finally broken his silence, just hours after losing two Grammy awards.

In a recent post on his official Instagram profile, the father of three congratulated the winners of the Grammy award categories in which he was also nominated.

Wizkid went on to thank them for ‘consistently shining light to the continent,’ noting that African music is currently on the rise.

In his own words,

“Love to my brother a true king @realblackcoffee and Queen @AngeliqueKidjo for the wins and for consistently shining light to the continent. African music rising”.

