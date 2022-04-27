Wizkid reveals how much he charges to perform (Screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, a Grammy Award-winning artist and songwriter, has revealed how much he charges for each gig he performs on social media.

Wizkid

Wizkid, the CEO of Starboy Records, said on his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 26 that he now charges a million dollars to entertain his fans on stage.

He claims to charge $1 million for a performance, which is almost N600 million in Nigerian currency.

“Afro Nigga, $1 million to pop out,” Wizkid said on his Instagram page story.

In other news; Pastor Ade Abraham of the Christ High Commission Ministry, aka Royal Christ Assembly, in Kaduna State, is said to have persuaded members of his congregation that for N310, 000, he can fly them to heaven.

According to reports, he relocated from Kaduna state to Ekiti and created an ascension camp.

