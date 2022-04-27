Wizkid reveals how much he charges to perform (Screenshot)

Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, a Grammy Award-winning artist and songwriter, has revealed how much he charges for each gig he performs on social media.

Wizkid, the CEO of Starboy Records, said on his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 26 that he now charges a million dollars to entertain his fans on stage.

He claims to charge $1 million for a performance, which is almost N600 million in Nigerian currency.

“Afro Nigga, $1 million to pop out,” Wizkid said on his Instagram page story.

