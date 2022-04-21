Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over his absence at his wedding

Wizkid, a popular afrobeat singer, has responded to his former manager Banky W’s disappointment over his absence at his wedding.

The musician stated this in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, where he said that it came as a surprise to him while justifying reason he couldn’t attend the party.

Wizkid retweeted the video with the caption “LOL” on the microblogging site Twitter.

He also spoke about Wizkid’s departure from the EME record label. Wizkid, he alleges, quit the label without fulfilling his contractual obligations.

“I think it was a 5 album deal and he had done 2 solo albums… I think he still owed 3 more albums but he wanted to leave. And for me, that was enough because I don’t want anybody to stay where they want to stay.” he said.

Wizkid signed a record deal with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009.

He released two albums ‘StarBoy‘ and ‘Ayo‘ under the record label.

He left the label in 2014.