Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over his absence at his wedding

Wizkid, a popular afrobeat singer, has responded to his former manager Banky W’s disappointment over his absence at his wedding.
The musician stated this in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, where he said that it came as a surprise to him while justifying reason he couldn’t attend the party.
Wizkid retweeted the video with the caption “LOL” on the microblogging site Twitter.
See screenshot below:
He also spoke about Wizkid’s departure from the EME record label. Wizkid, he alleges, quit the label without fulfilling his contractual obligations.
“I think it was a 5 album deal and he had done 2 solo albums… I think he still owed 3 more albums but he wanted to leave. And for me, that was enough because I don’t want anybody to stay where they want to stay.” he said.
Wizkid signed a record deal with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009.
He released two albums ‘StarBoy‘ and ‘Ayo‘ under the record label.
He left the label in 2014.
