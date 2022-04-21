TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over his absence at his wedding

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Wizkid, a popular afrobeat singer, has responded to his former manager Banky W’s disappointment over his absence at his wedding.

The musician stated this in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, where he said that it came as a surprise to him while justifying reason he couldn’t attend the party.

Wizkid retweeted the video with the caption “LOL” on the microblogging site Twitter.

READ ALSO

I Was Disappointed Wizkid Didn’t Attend My Wedding –…

Banky W opens up on ‘Beef’ with Wizkid and what caused it

See screenshot below:

He also spoke about Wizkid’s departure from the EME record label. Wizkid, he alleges, quit the label without fulfilling his contractual obligations.

“I think it was a 5 album deal and he had done 2 solo albums… I think he still owed 3 more albums but he wanted to leave. And for me, that was enough because I don’t want anybody to stay where they want to stay.” he said.

Wizkid signed a record deal with Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009.

He released two albums ‘StarBoy‘ and ‘Ayo‘ under the record label.

He left the label in 2014.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola…

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

Nursing school reportedly expels female student over leaked bedroom tapes

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man cries out as cab driver refuses to answer calls after mistakenly sending…

Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over his absence at his…

Lady in Oxlade’s bedroom video cries out for justice again, threatens to leak…

Lady set to marry man who always humiliates her because she solely depends on…

Nigerian lady calls out her male cousins over alleged domestic violence

Businesswoman accused of snatching her employee’s fiancé, shares her side of the…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More