Wizkid’s royalties: Banky W replies samklef with a serious warning

Olubankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, a well-known Nigerian recording artist and music executive, has responded to Samklef’s outburst.
You may recall that a few days ago, the renowned record producer called out Banky W for unpaid royalties on Wizkid’s studio album “Superstar,” which he produced and released through his EME label.
Samklef has disclosed that he would be collecting all of his 11-year earnings for the production of the ‘Superstar’ record. So, the well-known singer and ‘Yes/No’ hitmaker has responded to the versatile music producer.
According to Banky, he has never had control of the royalties, and Samklef should take this up with the person in charge.
He composed; “@samklef I don’t think you understand that my name is not there and was NEVER there. EME’S name is not there. We have never taken a dime of these royalties and never will. We have never controlled them. You need to take this up with whoever is controlling this and for goodness sake stop talking about me. I’m not the one in charge. I’m minding my business, please handle yours”.
