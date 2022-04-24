Wizkid’s royalties: Banky W replies samklef with a serious warning

Olubankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, a well-known Nigerian recording artist and music executive, has responded to Samklef’s outburst.

You may recall that a few days ago, the renowned record producer called out Banky W for unpaid royalties on Wizkid’s studio album “Superstar,” which he produced and released through his EME label.

Samklef has disclosed that he would be collecting all of his 11-year earnings for the production of the ‘Superstar’ record. So, the well-known singer and ‘Yes/No’ hitmaker has responded to the versatile music producer.

According to Banky, he has never had control of the royalties, and Samklef should take this up with the person in charge.