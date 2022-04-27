TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbroken lady has shared her sad ordeal with husband who abandoned her in Nigeria while he remained in Canada for years.

Sharing her story, she revealed how her husband travelled to canada after their wedding, and stayed there for years. Sadly, she recently found out that he’s tying the knot with another woman.

She tweeted,

“A man came from Canada 2018 November and got married to me both court and traditional. He left back to Canada after two days of our marriage. For four years I have been waiting for him.

Only for him to marry another woman over there in Canada on the 22nd of this April. We have not divorced. We had no issue only that he stopped taking care of me since August 2021. Please I need advice on what to do legally. Thanks”.

