Woman shares hilarious video of her man chasing her car after she pranked him by taking his phone while going out

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

To see how her lover would react, a lady attempted a risky prank on him by taking his phone and leaving the house.

She posted a video of the dramatic incident that unfolded when she took his phone and drove away.

He engaged his woman in a hot pursuit after realizing she was with his phone and even abandoned the slippers he was wearing while racing like his life depended on it.

Filmed from rearview mirror chasing the car

She filmed him from her car’s rearview mirror and decided to pull over when she noticed how serious he was about the situation.

He arrived at her car, and she expressed her displeasure with his decision to pursue her over the phone, stating that she was only going to the store.

”You really chasing after me for the phone, I was coming right back I was going to the store. It’s that serious?” she asked.

Watch the video below;

