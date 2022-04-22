Woman sits on coffin to prevent a corpse from being buried near her house (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

As some people wanted to bury a deceased person near her building, a determined woman took a brave move to enforce her rights.

Since she observed that they had begun digging a grave near her house, the lady who didn’t want any corrppse buried near her house decided to sit on the coffin to ensure that it wasn’t buried near her house.

Members of the community could be seen in the video chastising the lady as she sat on the coffin with her arms folded, oblivious to what they were saying.
The drama, according to sources, took place in Delta State.

Watch the video below:

