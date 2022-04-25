Worshippers injured as Deeper life church building collapses in Lagos

A Deeper Life Bible Church located at Iragbo community in Badagry, Lagos state, collapsed on Sunday April 24.

Reports gathered that the unfortunate incident left some members who came to worship at the church, injured.

Fortunately, no death was recorded after the church building collapsed around 9:30am while service was in progress.

A member of the church told newsmen that six worshippers sustained serious injuries after the building collapsed due to the heavy downpour yesterday.

Thoma Agodi, the Baale of Iragbo community who confirmed the incident, said he was inside his palace when a resident came to inform him that the church building had collapsed.

Nigerians have taken to social media to send heartfelt messages to victims of the collapsed building.