You always loved her more than Mercy – Reactions as BBNaija’s Ike reveals the female housemate he loves

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike has sparked reactions after expressing his love for his fellow housemate, Natacha Akide a.k.a Tacha.

The reality TV star while sharing a video of Tacha at the gym, attached a caption which stirred controversy online.

Ike’s gesture is coming just after allegedly shading his ex-lover Mercy Eke.

The caption to Tacha’s video which he shared on his timeline reads: “Why do I love tacha???? OMG See fine pikin.”

While some of his fans applauded him, some of Mercy’s fans have taken to the comment section to drag him.

@Naomi Diri wrote: “Ike loves Tacha right from the Pepper dem show and he didn’t hide his feelings..Mercy is aware of that Fact too..so to me it’s not new. He Vibes with Tacha more than Mercy Chemistry Wise. I Prefer Tacha to Mercy anytime and any day.”

@Vera de: “This Ike na ashawo!! Now you are leaving Ike to woo Tacha.”

@Ousmon: “Wait is loving someone an achievement cos sometimes both guys and ladies not all but some think loving one another is An achievement. I thought it self benefits.”