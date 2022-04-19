You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie Idibia, she replies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Annie Idibia, a Nigerian actress and wife of Tubaba, has responded to a fan’s request that she divorce her husband.

On Instagram, a woman identified as lettymelanin encouraged the mother of two to divorce Tubaba so that she could heal.

According to Letty, the music legend cheated Annie by having children with multiple women while still married to her.

The Nollywood actress claimed in a now-deleted Instagram post that Netflix’s Young Famous African reality show depicted a situation in which she was with Tubaba when he had his first set of children, despite the fact that they had broken up before he had his first child.

Tubaba proposed to her seven years after his other children were born, according to Annie.

Read below;

