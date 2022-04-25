You never sabi work – White lady speaks Pidgin English to Yahoo boy who asked her for $200 [Watch video]
An Oyibo lady responded abruptly to an online scammer, often known as a yahoo boy, who attempted to defraud her with a fake claim.
The young woman, who appears to be aware of what is going on in Nigeria, uploaded a video in which she exposed the yahoo boy after he begged her for $200.
In a pop up screen message, the man said;
“My laptop was blocked. I need $200 google play card from you to open it.”
On TikTok, the lady known as @mama_esosa answered in Pidgin English, pointing out that he is clearly an amateur.
She went on to say that $200 (N83k) is a small amount of money to obtain through deception. She told him to go improve his game to stand a chance to catch a big client
Watch the video below;
@mama_esosa
Reply to @saintmovic1 u never to sabi work #naija #naijatiktok IS A JOKE !!!
