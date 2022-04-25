You never sabi work – White lady speaks Pidgin English to Yahoo boy who asked her for $200 [Watch video]

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

An Oyibo lady responded abruptly to an online scammer, often known as a yahoo boy, who attempted to defraud her with a fake claim.

The young woman, who appears to be aware of what is going on in Nigeria, uploaded a video in which she exposed the yahoo boy after he begged her for $200.

In a pop up screen message, the man said;

“My laptop was blocked. I need $200 google play card from you to open it.”


On TikTok, the lady known as @mama_esosa answered in Pidgin English, pointing out that he is clearly an amateur.

She went on to say that $200 (N83k) is a small amount of money to obtain through deception. She told him to go improve his game to stand a chance to catch a big client

Watch the video below;

 

@mama_esosa

Reply to @saintmovic1 u never to sabi work #naija #naijatiktok IS A JOKE !!!

♬ original sound – mama_esosa

 

