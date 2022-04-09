TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Reality TV Star, Angel Smith has been dragged heavily on social media after she shared her opinion about those who eat some local foods.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate took to her Twitter page to claim that those who consume local foods such as abacha, moimoi, egusi, Ogbono belong in the hospital.

Angel’s words didn’t go down well with Nigerians who love those special delicacies and they took to the comment section to drag her.

See some reactions from netizens below;

Meetayaoba wrote;
“Wetin you talk make sense to your ears?”

Roykaygram wrote;
“You suppose dey write your 3rd JAMB normal normal.”

Arinola wrote;
“Be like this one dey ment.”

Grace wrote,
“Na only mad person go dey little to wetin this one dey talk”

