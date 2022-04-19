TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him…

Young lady blesses elderly market woman with cash after spotting her sleeping in front of her goods (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has received praises from Nigerians on social media following her kind gesture to an elderly market woman who was sleeping on duty.

The young lady, after seeing the elderly woman asleep, decided to approach her and pay for all her goods without taking them.

READ ALSO

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel –…

Airport employees abandon duty to pick money as Portable…

She also asked the elderly woman to close her business for the day, since all her goods have been technically sold out.

The video sparked reactions from viewers who had lovely things to say about the good Samaritan.

Read some comments,

“As long as you No collect the money back after the video😂😂 God bless your good heart❤️🤝

She will never forget this day😍😍😍 OMO God abeg ooo, bless me, make me self bless

I really want to put a smile on someone’s face too🥺

She no go go house ooo. She must wait to sell all the goods finish lol. Our mothers sha 😂”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” –…

Man caught pants down with housemaid as wife gives birth to baby after 27 hours…

“This is not her first or fifth time” – Tonto Dikeh speaks on…

Man gives shocking reason for building house for his parents without wife’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh offers to donate N500,000 to remove video of Chrisland student from…

“Marriage is only for well trained women, If you are too big to respect a man…

Chrisland: “The boys confessed they drugged the girl, but the school is trying…

“I left my marriage because my wife assaulted me” — Muslim man shares story

Young lady blesses elderly market woman with cash after spotting her sleeping in…

Man shares fake designer shoes he got delivered to him after paying N115k

“My angel from above” – Adekunle Gold celebrates wife, Simi on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More