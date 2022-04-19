Young lady blesses elderly market woman with cash after spotting her sleeping in front of her goods (Video)

A lady has received praises from Nigerians on social media following her kind gesture to an elderly market woman who was sleeping on duty.

The young lady, after seeing the elderly woman asleep, decided to approach her and pay for all her goods without taking them.

She also asked the elderly woman to close her business for the day, since all her goods have been technically sold out.

The video sparked reactions from viewers who had lovely things to say about the good Samaritan.

Read some comments,

“As long as you No collect the money back after the video😂😂 God bless your good heart❤️🤝

She will never forget this day😍😍😍 OMO God abeg ooo, bless me, make me self bless

I really want to put a smile on someone’s face too🥺

She no go go house ooo. She must wait to sell all the goods finish lol. Our mothers sha 😂”