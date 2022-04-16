Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated, set to welcome a child

A beautiful young lady has revealed how she came to be in a relationship with a homeless man she rescued from the streets.

She posted a video of their love story, beginning with how and where they met on the streets.

A woman who goes by the name Sara, said she often sees him lying down in a particular area she passes every day, so one day she handed him food, and he was overjoyed.

The young lady felt sorry for him and returned to the same location to take him home to sleep on her extra bed.

Sara, on the other hand, had bigger plans for them, as she ended up falling in love with him.

Watch the video below;